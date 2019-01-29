Grovetown Middle on soft lockdown after social media threats

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - Grovetown Middle School has been placed on a soft lockdown.
According to a Facebook post made by Grovetown Public Safety, they were notified at around 11:13 a.m. of violent threats made against the school on social media. Public Safety is coordinating with the school and other local agencies to identify the person or persons involved.
The school will remain on soft lockdown until further notice. Public Safety says they take threats against schools very seriously and are working to ensure the safety of students.
