Endangered tortoises thrive at Aiken County preserve

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - In Aiken County, rare tortoises are getting a chance to thrive. The Aiken Gopher Tortoise Heritage Preserve includes 1600 acres of land set aside to protect the gopher tortoise. The State of South Carolina lists the animal as an endangered species.
Several hundred of the tortoises call the preserve home, but experts said it can be difficult to boost their numbers.
Barry Kesler, Region 3 Heritage Preserve coordinator with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, said: “They have life cycles similar to humans so it’s hard to bring back a population really fast by just augmenting and habitat management. So, we have some population augmentations we do out here.”
The tortoises are less active in the winter with the colder weather. They should start emerging from their burrows again when the weather warms up later in February.
The public is welcome to visit the preserve, but the tortoises and the burrows where they live are protected by state law. Click here for more information on the Aiken Gopher Tortoise Heritage Preserve.
