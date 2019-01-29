AR teen pleads guilty to trying to steal plane to attend Chicago rap concert

TEXARKANA, AR (Gray News) - The Arkansas teenager accused of trying to steal an airplane last July to fly to a Chicago rap concert has pleaded guilty to attempted theft of property and commercial burglary.
Zemarcuis Devon Scott, 19, will spend the next five years on probation, pay a $1,000 fine, pay court costs and take part in mental health treatment, according to The Texarkana Gazette.
He is also banned from the Texarkana Regional Airport for the duration of his probation.
Airport security noticed Scott jumping a security fence around 2:30 A.M. on July 4. He told investigators he had been watching the American Eagle twin-engine jet since 10 P.M. the day before.
After more than four hours, he threw his bike in a ditch and headed towards the gate.
Police found him sitting in the pilot’s seat.
Despite having no training as a pilot, Scott told officers he was not worried because he believed flying a plane could be accomplished by simply pressing buttons and pulling levers.
Scott originally pleaded not guilty in August. His public defender asked for a court-ordered psychological evaluation to determine if he was competent to stand trial.
In December, a psychologist determined Scott was competent for trial.
