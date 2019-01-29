Aiken Public Safety prepares to move into new headquarters

Aiken Public Safety prepares to move into new headquarters
New Aiken Department of Public Safety headquarters on Beaufort St. (Shaquille Lord)
By Shaquille Lord | January 28, 2019 at 7:54 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 7:54 PM

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Construction for the new Aiken Department of Public Safety Headquaters is winding down.

The new facility which is where the old food lion building was located is on Beaufort St. Construction started in early 2018 and the headquarters will have more space and allow officials to do more. The previous headquaters, which sits on Laurens St., was about 2,400 square feet and was designed in the mid 70′s.

A lot of changes since then, a lot of development and improvement in technology. Plus our department size almost doubled in those 25 to 30 years.
Lt. Jake Mahoney, Aiken Department of Public Safety

A ribbon cutting ceremony is expected for March.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.