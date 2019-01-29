Aiken Public Safety prepares to move into new headquarters

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Construction for the new Aiken Department of Public Safety Headquaters is winding down.
The new facility which is where the old food lion building was located is on Beaufort St. Construction started in early 2018 and the headquarters will have more space and allow officials to do more. The previous headquaters, which sits on Laurens St., was about 2,400 square feet and was designed in the mid 70′s.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is expected for March.
