AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling near freezing Sunday morning. The good news is that the wind will be light, so there won’t be much of a wind chill factor if you are heading out around sunrise. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue into the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.
Monday morning won’t be quite as cool with morning lows in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Our next cold front arrives on Tuesday, bringing with it our next batch of rain. Rain moves in from the afternoon into the evening.
Most of the moisture should move out of the CSRA before the freezing temperatures move in, meaning wintry precipitation is not likely. Most of the moisture should evaporate overnight, but there is a small risk for black ice during the Wednesday morning commute.
Very cold air sinks in behind Tuesday’s front with lows in the 20s Wednesday and Thursday morning, and that’s without the wind! – Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
