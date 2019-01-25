Suspect wanted in connection to High St. murder

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a murder suspect.
Twenty-five-year-old Michael Mitchell AKA “Boo Man” is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Zachary Dunnum earlier this month. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Jan. 9 on High St. Dunnum and another victim were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their gunshot wounds. Dunnum died the next day.
Mitchell’s last known address is on the 1600 block of 15th St. in Augusta and he is known to hang out in Jennings Homes. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and around 220 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about this suspect, please contact Inv. Shane Van Dyke or Lucas Grant or any Violent Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
