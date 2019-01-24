Local couple moved for government work, then faced shutdown

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - We’re on day 32 of the partial government shutdown and it seems like there’s no end in sight. Around 800,000 federal workers haven’t seen a paycheck in a month and some are having to go through extreme measures to survive.
Mariah Garcia’s family is affected by the shutdown. “We moved here with nothing. We had to get rid of everything when we moved here.” Walking inside the Garcia’s new home, there’s not much. “We thought moving here we had enough money put away and buy brand new furniture. That money is no longer here."
Money that was supposed to spent on decorating is now being spent on to survive.
"Now I’m just like ‘maybe we should have stayed back in California.’”
For this family, they’ve been living in Columbia County since the shutdown started. Her husband is just one of hundreds of thousands of federal workers receiving no pay but still must work.
Garcia says her family has had to make sacrifices but she’s still grateful. “There people out there that don’t know how they are going to feed their children tomorrow or how they’re going to get to work with no gas.”
She says her family has enough to survive the next couple of months. But if the shutdown continues, they’ll have to consider selling their cars to feed their family of 4. “Never think that something’s not going to happen to you because when it does, it blindsides you.”
