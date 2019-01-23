Golden Harvest prepared to help workers affected by government shutdown

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - As the longest government shutdown in history continued, local food banks stepped up to help.
Golden Harvest Food Bank received several calls for help from federal employees who are either out of work or aren’t being paid during the shutdown. They coordinated with food pantries across the region to make sure the needs of these families needs were met.
Golden Harvest Food Bank communications coordinator Christina Alexander explained that despite the government shutdown, all of the food banks programs are running normally.
“We’re not sure how much need that we’ll see but we do know and are sure that we will meet it whatever it is,” said Alexander. “We are well prepared for that. Most of our programs are funded through the end of February and some of them further than that.”
The best way to help is to donate money on Golden Harvest’s website.
You can also drop off non-perishable food at any Goodwill store in the CSRA or at Golden Harvest’s warehouses at 3310 Commerce Drive in Augusta or 81 Capital Drive in Aiken.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.