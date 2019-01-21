South Carolina is 2019’s 9th least educated state in America, study says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina has been ranked the 9th least educated state in America, according to a new study.
The personal-finance website, WalletHub, released its report on 2019′s Most & Least Educated States in America on Monday. In order to determine where the most educated Americans live, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 20 key metrics.
The data set ranges from share of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma to average university quality to gender gap in educational attainment.
Most educated states:
1. Massachusetts
2. Maryland
3. Vermont
4. Connecticut
5. Colorado
6. Virginia
7. New Hampshire
8. Minnesota
9. Utah
10. Washington
Least educated states:
40. New Mexico
41. Tennessee
42. South Carolina
43. Oklahoma
44. Nevada
45. Kentucky
46. Alabama
47. Arkansas
48. Louisiana
49. West Virginia
50. Mississippi
For the full report, visit the WalletHub website here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.