Cold and clear for the lunar eclipse

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Cold but clear this evening if you plan on watching the lunar eclipse! It will begin at 10:33 p.m. with the maximum eclipse occurring at 12:12 a.m. You can catch a glimpse of the eclipse until 1:50 a.m. but wind chills will be upper 20s to lower 30s.
Make sure you bring your plants and pets in before going to bed! Martin Luther King Day starts off with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s with wind chills near 20 degrees at sunrise. Temperatures only climb to the mid 40s, but there will be plenty of sunshine.
Tuesday morning will be even colder with morning temperatures in the mid 20s. We briefly warm up into the middle of the week with highs near 70 degrees on Wednesday. Rain is also likely Wednesday into Thursday.
Cooler air moves back in for the second half of the work week into the weekend with another chance of rain this coming Sunday. – Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
