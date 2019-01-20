Augusta celebrates Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with annual parade

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The NAACP hosted its annual Martin Luther King Junior Parade. It’s theme: 'To know the end is to embrace the beginning".
Hundreds of people packed downtown Augusta to take in the floats, organizations and bands, all led by Grand Marshal Jay Jefferies.
This parade celebrates the impact of Dr. King’s legacy and makes some reflect on Augusta’s past.
“Right up the street here you had a movie theater for the black folks to go to, which was the Lennox Theatre. Right where the court house is now, there used to be a club there where all the big time black singers would come," recalled Gary Hawthorne, who attends the parade every year.
Jay was part of a panel, judging the creative floats and groups.
Laney Walker High School’s band took home the first place for best band and an African-American nurse organization won first place for their float.
