Suspect arrested in Wagener narcotics investigation

Deandrea Denice Sampson
By J. Bryan Randall | January 18, 2019 at 8:34 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 8:34 PM

WAGENER, SC (WFXG) - A narcotics investigation in Aiken County has resulted in an arrest.

At around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 17, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators served a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Washington Rd. in Wagener. While serving the warrant, investigators arrested 32-year-old Deandrea Denice Sampson. She’s been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful neglect of a child, and violation of drug distribution law. Investigators also seized marijuana, crack cocaine, controlled prescription medications, and 2 handguns.

We are so grateful that citizens of Wagener shared vital information on locations of illegal drug sales that began this investigation. Long term investigations, like this one, pay off when weapons and drugs are seized along with resulting arrest.
Sheriff Michael Hunt

The sheriff’s office encourages citizens to report illegal criminal activity to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. You can provide information anonymous through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a crime. This is considered to be an ongoing investigation.

