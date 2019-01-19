Suspect arrested in Wagener narcotics investigation

WAGENER, SC (WFXG) - A narcotics investigation in Aiken County has resulted in an arrest.
At around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 17, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators served a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Washington Rd. in Wagener. While serving the warrant, investigators arrested 32-year-old Deandrea Denice Sampson. She’s been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful neglect of a child, and violation of drug distribution law. Investigators also seized marijuana, crack cocaine, controlled prescription medications, and 2 handguns.
The sheriff’s office encourages citizens to report illegal criminal activity to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. You can provide information anonymous through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a crime. This is considered to be an ongoing investigation.
