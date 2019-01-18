MLK Celebration packs Carrie J. Mays Family Life Community Center

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -The Carrie J. Mays Family Life Community Center was filled with community members this morning for the Augusta Recreation and Park’s Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration. The annual program included songs, scripture reading, a speaker and food.
Event organizers said they look forward to putting on the celebration each year, and that community members are always excited for it as well.
Yolanda Greenwood, Special Events Manager for Augusta Recreation and Parks said, “Every year, we have a packed house. This is, like I said, the annual event of the year that kicks off the year, and it’s also keeping the dream of Martin Luther King alive.” Greenwood added that it is about bringing people together and working for a better community.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.