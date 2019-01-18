Five arrested, stolen car and guns recovered in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Five suspects are in custody after they were found with a stolen vehicle in Augusta.
On Friday afternoon, a Richmond County deputy attempted to stop 5 subjects that were around a stolen vehicle, all of whom fled the scene. One of the subjects attempted to pull a gun from his pants and shot himself in the process. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
All 5 subjects were taken into custody. Deputies were able to recover a stolen car and 2 stolen guns. No deputies were injured.
