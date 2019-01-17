Experts warn about a hidden danger in your home: Radon

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - It's a hidden danger that many people don't even know about.
Radon is a colorless and odorless gas that occurs naturally in the ground, but it can build up in your home. Too much of it can cause serious health problems like lung cancer.
That's why experts suggest you have your home tested for high levels of the gas at least once a year.
John Boudreaux, owner of Hargrove Pest Solutions, explains that some homes are more at risk than others: “It’s a little more common to have that level build in a basement home because you have so much of the foundation, the slab and the walls, in contact with the Earth. There’s gaps and crevices in the construction that can allow that radon to enter the home.”
Radon can also build up in homes with a crawlspace or those that sit on a concrete slab.
An expert can do a test or radon test kits are available for less than twenty dollars.
Click here for details on how to get a radon test kit in Georgia.
Click here for details on how to get a radon test kit in South Carolina.
