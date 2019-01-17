Burke Co. man arrested on drugs, gun charges

SARDIS (WFXG) - Tuesday a Burke county man was arrested and charged with three felonies involving a warrant search inside of his home on the 600 block of North Hill Street in Sardis.
According to the Burke County Narcotics Division, Dereck Christopher Hilton aka “D-Rock”, 30, was booked at the Burke County Detention Center on felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Investigators found 22 grams of meth and approx. 75 grams of marijuana, cash, scales and packing material for narcotics, as well as a loaded handgun.
