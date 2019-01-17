Augusta vets searching for injured dog’s owners

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Local nonprofit That’s What Friends Are For and the vets at All God’s Creatures Animal Hospital are searching for the owners of an injured dog.
The older (they believe at least 8 years old) black retriever mix, who they’ve taken to calling “Bailey”, was found Sunday Jan. 13 about a half mile from the Plantation Acres Mobile Home Park on Deans Bridge Rd. She was wearing a blue collar and a flea and tick collar. She was freezing, wet, and unable to stand or walk. She was taken to All God’s Creatures Veterinary Hospital the next day. Vets say she did not have any broken bones, but showed evidence of being hit by a car.
Vets say Bailey’s bloodwork and organ function is poor and her prognosis does not look good. If she does not show improvement before Friday night, they will make have to make a decision whether or not to put her down. And so, they are desperately seeking Bailey’s owners.
Bailey is at All God’s Creatures Animal Hospital. Volunteers want Bailey’s family to know they aren’t looking for compensation or to repay her vet costs. They simply want her family to be around if she has to be put to sleep.
If you know Bailey’s family or know how they can be reached, please contact All Gods Creatures Animal Hospital at 706-250-1861.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.