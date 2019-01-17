Augusta vets searching for injured dog’s owners

The older (they believe at least 8 years old) black retriever mix, who they’ve taken to calling “Bailey”, was found Sunday Jan. 13 about a half mile from the Plantation Acres Mobile Home Park on Deans Bridge Rd. She was wearing a blue collar and a flea and tick collar. She was freezing, wet, and unable to stand or walk. She was taken to All God’s Creatures Veterinary Hospital the next day. Vets say she did not have any broken bones, but showed evidence of being hit by a car.