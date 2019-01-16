Augusta Futurity celebrates 40 years

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta tradition is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The week-long event is the largest cutting event east of the Mississippi River.
Cutting is a western-style equestrian competition where a horse and rider work as a team to demonstrate the horse’s athleticism and ability to handle cattle. Each run is scored by a panel of five judges.
Sherry Fulmer, show manager of the Augusta Futurity, explains how the sport got started: “The sport of cutting began when sick cows long ago on the range, they would have to cut a cow out of a herd if it needed doctoring.”
In addition to watching the cutting competitions, you can also shop for Western gear from dozens of vendors. The Futurity runs daily through Saturday, January 19. Click here for more information on how to buy tickets.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.