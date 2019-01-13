Sunday morning rain, dry afternoon!

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Cloudy with a few showers overnight ahead of a line of showers moving in around daybreak on Sunday. It will be a cold rain with temperatures in the lower 40s. The rain will move out by lunchtime, with highs only making it into the lower 50s Sunday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday evening will be chilly but dry with temperatures in the upper 40s.
Dress the kids warm for the bus storm Monday morning, temperatures will be near 40 degrees with highs only near 50. Dry weather continues for the first half of the week with better rain chances arriving for the end of the week into the weekend. High will also be above average Thursday into the weekend, with highs in the 60s.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
