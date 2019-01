🔈Gordon HWY bridge removal Friday⚠️ Friday night the historic Edge Moor Railway Bridge over Gordon Highway will be removed. From 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday morning, thru-traffic must detour in this area. The official signed detour for truck traffic follows SR 223 and SR 47 back to Gordon Highway. Local traffic may use other routes in the area during this time. The Edge Moor Railway Bridge is located on the northern boundary of Fort Gordon between Gate 3 and the proposed location of Gate 6. It was placed in the current location in the early 1940s to support troop and equipment deployment during WWII but was originally constructed in 1898 by the Edge Moor Bridge Works, Delaware. Fort Gordon Army Community Service (ACS) Columbia County Augusta, Georgia Fire/EMA City of Grovetown, GA The Columbia County News-Times Trucker's Weather Updates and Road Conditions Truckers PAGE, Alerts,Info,Entertainment 511 Georgia Georgia Department of Transportation