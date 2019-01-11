Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center open through Jan. 16

JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - After a train derailed near Bartow, GA, causing residents to evacuate the surrounding area, Norfolk Southern began offering compensation to evacuees.
The Family Assistance Center opened by Norfolk Southern will be open through Jan. 16 to assist businesses and residents affected by the derailment. The center is at Jefferson County Emergency Services, 1841 Hwy. 24 W in Louisville, GA. They can be contacted by phone at 1-800-230-7049.
- Friday, Jan. 11: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 13: Closed
- Monday, Jan. 14: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 15: 10a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 16: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Norfolk Southern is compensating affected members of the community for their inconvenience and out-of-pocket expenses. Affected residents should bring a driver’s license or other proof of residence, as well as receipts for expenses in order to receive compensation.
NS appreciates the patience of our neighbors as we work to complete the clean-up and removal of the railcars. During this process, community members may smell odors related to hydrogen peroxide and hydrochloric acid, but the levels do not pose a health risk. Environmental teams are continuously monitoring the air in Bartow and other community areas surrounding the derailment and will continue monitoring until the chemicals have been removed from the site.
Representatives of the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health are available to answer questions regarding the chemicals and any possible health effects by calling (478) 607-2335 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. EST through Jan. 11.
The safety of the community and everyone working on site is our top priority. We want to thank the area’s fire, police and other first responders for their quick response and continuing assistance as work progresses. We apologize for the disruption this incident has caused. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
