Man wanted for armed robbery of Aiken gas station

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection to the armed robbery of a gas station in the city.
At around 4:55 a.m. on Jan. 7, police responded to Circle K on East Pine Log Rd. for a reported armed robbery. The suspect reportedly approached the clerk and demanded money from the drawer. The suspect took beer and cigarettes, then fled the area on foot.
If you have any information about the robbery or are able to identify the suspect, please contact CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.
