Lifesaving equipment grant awarded to Augusta Fire Department

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Fire Department received a lifesaving equipment grant valued at $21,900 Friday from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The department received 15 ballistic vests and accessories, which were presented at the Firehouse Subs location on Walton Way in Augusta Friday morning. The awarded vests will be used to protect firefighters during hostile emergency situations and will enable them to safely assist victims with possibly life-threatening injuries.
In 2005, Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Firehouse Subs Franchisee Lee Bowers said, “We understand what first responders go through each and every day, putting themselves on the line for everyone in their community, and this is just the smallest way we have to pay them back for everything they do.” Fire Chief Christopher James added, “It just truly shows that the citizens in our area care to the point that they’re willing to invest not just their tax money, but additional funds to assist us in getting the necessary equipment we need to do our jobs.”
Through the non-profit 501(c)(3), Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $40 million to hometown heroes in 48 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, including more than $2.6 million in Georgia.
