Lifesaving equipment grant awarded to Augusta Fire Department

In 2005, Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Firehouse Subs Franchisee Lee Bowers said, “We understand what first responders go through each and every day, putting themselves on the line for everyone in their community, and this is just the smallest way we have to pay them back for everything they do.” Fire Chief Christopher James added, “It just truly shows that the citizens in our area care to the point that they’re willing to invest not just their tax money, but additional funds to assist us in getting the necessary equipment we need to do our jobs.”