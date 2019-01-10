Tenant dies at unlicensed personal care home in Augusta

Tenant dies at unlicensed personal care home in Augusta
By J. Bryan Randall | January 10, 2019 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated January 10 at 4:00 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office Cave Team and Augusta-Richmond County Fire Department are investigating a death at an unlicensed personal care home on the 1800 block of Cider Ct. in Augusta.

According to the Coroner’s Office, 58 year-old Andrew Bottom was pronounced dead at 9:40 a.m. today. His body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

The remaining tenants have been removed from the home and taken to a licensed care facility.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.