Mother charged after son’s body found encased in concrete in Denver storage unit

DENVER (KDVR/CNN) - Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy as child abuse after his body was found encased in concrete two days before Christmas.
Elisha Pankey, 43, is being held on a $250,000 bond after she was charged Monday with child abuse resulting in death and abuse of a corpse in connection to her 7-year-old son Caden McWilliams’ death.
Police found Caden’s body encased in concrete inside a storage unit on Dec. 23. Sources say it “appeared to be an attempt to hide evidence.”
Detectives believe the 7-year-old could have been killed or died in late May. Pankey’s uncle said the mother acted normally while attending a family funeral in November.
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann released a statement thanking the Aurora and Denver Police Departments for their work on the case.
“We now know that young Caden was not only missing for several months, he was no longer alive," McCann said. "This is a terrible tragedy for the community. While this case will take time to resolve, it will take even longer for our community to learn and heal.”
Records in the case remain sealed, as police continue to investigate.
Pankey was arrested last Wednesday after turning herself in.
The Department of Human Services was reportedly involved with the young boy prior to his death. Police say he had not been reported missing.
Copyright 2019 KDVR, Tribune, Facebook, Denver Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.