City of Augusta announces plans for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The City of Augusta planned several events for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Celebration will be held at the Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center located at 1014 11th Ave. in Augusta Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. This event is hosted by the Augusta Recreation and Parks Department. Come out and enjoy the celebration and remember Dr. Martin Luther King’s vision. Dr. Reginald Jones will be the guest speaker.
The City of Augusta and the NAACP Augusta Branch presents the Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade featuring church groups, dance groups, an array of floats, bands and much more. It will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A viewing stand will be located in front of Laney Stadium on Laney Walker Blvd. This year’s theme is “To Know the End is to Embrace the Beginning”.
2018’s parade was one of the largest Martin Luther King parade in Augusta. 2019’s parade is expected to be even larger.
Parade Route: Line up and start at the Dyess Park Community Center located at 902 James Brown Blvd. The parade will proceed from there south on James Brown Blvd, then west onto Wrightsboro Road, north onto Augusta Ave, east onto Laney Walker Blvd, north onto 11th Street, and finally east onto D’Antignac Street to the end of the parade route.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.