City of Augusta announces plans for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

The City of Augusta and the NAACP Augusta Branch presents the Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade featuring church groups, dance groups, an array of floats, bands and much more. It will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A viewing stand will be located in front of Laney Stadium on Laney Walker Blvd. This year’s theme is “To Know the End is to Embrace the Beginning”.