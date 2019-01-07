Norfolk Southern releases statement on Bartow train derailment

Norfolk Southern can confirm that a train derailed shortly after 8 p.m. near Bartow, Ga. in Jefferson County. Some of the rail cars on the train were carrying chlorine, and chlorine odors and a cloud have been reported in the area. Our first priority is the safety of local residents, responders, and employees. Local officials have ordered an evacuation of residents in the area. Please follow their instructions. We are at the scene working with first responders and environmental contractors. We will provide updates as soon as more information is available.

Susan Terpay, Director of Public Relations for Norfolk Southern