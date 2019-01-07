Big cool down ahead this week

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Dry and mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s Monday morning. You may need a light jacket in the morning, but you won’t need it during the afternoon with highs near 70 degrees. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower on Tuesday, otherwise we will remain dry until the weekend. Highs will only make it to the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday with temperatures near freezing Thursday and Friday morning. - Meteorologist Andrew Gorton