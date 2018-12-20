H54K: Burke County teen helps collect over 3,000 cans of food for those in need

Not only did she help with the collection at her school ( Burke County High School), but she got the folks at Waynesboro Elementary to join in on the effort. “The outpouring of our students, their parents – we had parents show up with over 250 or more cans at a time because they really wanted to support the effort,” Waynesboro Elementary School principal, Sam Adkins said, “and classrooms were just piled full of canned food items.” “She has always gone above and beyond,” Alex’s teacher and Beta Club advisor, Christina Hillis said. “She’s one of those people that if she sees any and she wants to fill it.”