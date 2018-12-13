Stevens Creek Church donates toys to Children’s Hospital of Georgia

Stevens Creek Church donates toys to Children’s Hospital of Georgia
Stevens Creek Church donates toys to Children's Hospital of Georgia (Jasmine Anderson)
By Jasmine Anderson | December 12, 2018 at 8:02 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 8:02 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Children are patients at hospitals every day of the year, but it’s really hard to be in the hospital on a holiday. Children’s Hospital of Georgia relies on the community for donations to give them pick-me-ups and toys for the playroom.

Stevens Creek Church delivered more than 100 boxes filled with things families can use while in the hospital like tissues and games.

A church member who had been in the hospital before realized there was some stuff they needed while they were up here. So that inspired them and they’ve been doing it for several years now and we’re very appreciative of their generous, generous donation.
Kim Allen, Child & Adolescent Life Services with Children’s Hospital of Georgia

The boxes were given out Wednesday. The hospital says families are always excited to get these surprises.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.