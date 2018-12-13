Stevens Creek Church donates toys to Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Children are patients at hospitals every day of the year, but it’s really hard to be in the hospital on a holiday. Children’s Hospital of Georgia relies on the community for donations to give them pick-me-ups and toys for the playroom.
Stevens Creek Church delivered more than 100 boxes filled with things families can use while in the hospital like tissues and games.
The boxes were given out Wednesday. The hospital says families are always excited to get these surprises.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.