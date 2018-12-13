H54K: Burke county student finds success after he and his sister battle for their lives

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Every week FOX54 celebrates kids who are shining bright in our community, doing good for others, or provide inspiration for their peers.
Colby Sanchez is 14 year-old eight grader at Burke County Middle School.
He prides himself on getting A’s and B’s, but a battle with cancer threw him a curveball and he wasn’t the only one in his family who was fighting for their life at the time.
Stephanie Lopez spoke with Colby, his mother, Sabrina Crosby and the schools, principal Dr. Mona Reynolds. They shared Colby’s touching story of triumph and perseverance in the video above.
