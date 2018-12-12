Toys For Tots still working to collect toys before Christmas

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Santa’s helpers at Toys for Tots are hustling to get toys for less fortunate children. Volunteers and the organization’s coordinators are filling orders.
Just yesterday they bought more than 900 toys from Walmart. Older kids - age 9 and up do need your help.
Here are some things they’d love to see under the tree.
“The 9-year-olds and up they can do like helicopters, microscopes - because we do try to do educational stuff, as well, So it’s a variety of things," said Toys For Tots Coordinator Anne Woods.
And of course we all know they're all into electronics!
Toys For Tots says they’re thankful to everyone helping them fulfill the mission. As of Tuesday night, the coordinator is hoping to collect 11,000 toys.
CLICK HERE to find out where you can donate.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.