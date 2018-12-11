Richmond Co. Board of Elections certify Dec. 4 runoff results

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Richmond County Board of Elections members certified ballots from last week’s runoff. Thirty-two provisional ballots were cast during the December 4th election, of those, 18 were verified and counted towards the final number.
Executive Director Lynn Bailey said 123 additional absentee ballots were also included and approved. She said those votes wouldn’t have counted a court order that was in effect during November and December wasn’t in place.
Bailey said it’s a good feeling to have the final results finalized. Now, the Board of Elections is moving forward into 2019.
“Another action item that the board of elections took today was to issue the call for the special election to fill the Augusta commission seat in District 5. And so, we now know that that election will be held on March 19th of 2019 and if we have a runoff that will be on April the 16th," Bailey said.
The ballots certified Monday will be transferred to Atlanta now for the secretary of state to approve.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.