Holiday season is prime time for porch pirates

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Porch Pirates are known for popping up this time of year around the holiday. It only takes the criminals a few seconds to pick-up your package and walk away.
Local law enforcement has some tips for you to keep in mind. First, try to schedule the arrival of your purchases...and plan to be present. If you're not able to be home, then track the package and make arrangements for someone to be there. Make sure your home and cars are locked and secured at all times and do not leave purchases in plain view for anyone to see.
"Make sure you take note of what’s going on if you see any type of suspicious activity, Some people are vigilant by having those door bell cameras or cameras installed outside I know everybody can't do that but if we take the opportunity to look out for our neighbors i think this season is going to be as joyous as any other season.", says Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
“People make the mistake of the items that they get — tvs and things like that -- they will put the boxes by the trash can. When you have people who are riding through neighborhood who are looking for opportunities to commit a crime. You are just telling everyone this is what is in my house come get it”, explains Sgt. Jamey Moss with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement can only do so much if your stuff is stolen. They can file a report for your insurance and enter the serial number for the stolen items into a database, so that way if anyone tries to sell or pawn the item, it can be tracked down.
