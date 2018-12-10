Chilly rain likely early Monday

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Scattered light rain will move in from the northwest overnight into Monday morning, but temperatures will remain above freezing. This means that there will be some damp roads for our Monday morning commute, but frozen precipitation is not likely. There could be a few snowflakes mixed in with the rain well north of I-20, otherwise, rain is the most likely solution.
Cloud cover persists for the entire day with highs only near 40 degrees and another round of showers likely during the evening. Once again, temperatures will be too warm for any wintry precipitation, but a few snow flurries could be seen just after midnight going into Tuesday morning.
Dry weather returns for all of us for the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday with a light freeze likely Wednesday morning. Scattered showers are possible Thursday afternoon with rain likely on Friday as our next front pushes across the CSRA.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
