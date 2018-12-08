Patient donates over $15,000 to the Children’s Hospital

Reese and his family raised the money at a boiled peanut stand. Reese wanted to start selling lemonade to people to raise money for the hospital, and because of where they live in Washington, his mom thought that adding boiled peanuts to the stand would be a good idea. Every Saturday that the Georgia Bulldogs played a home game in the 2018 season, Reese and his family sat out at the stand and sold boiled peanuts and lemonade to locals, Augustans driving by and Georgia Bulldog fans on their way to the game. This is additionally exceptional, because doctors didn’t think Reese would make it this far in life.