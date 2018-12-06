Accrediting agency notified Virginia College of accreditation suspension on December 4

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - As dawn broke on Virginia College’s campus located on Wylds Road in Augusta, many students and faculty faced the abrupt reality of broken dreams. Several people told FOX 54 they weren’t notified that their school lost accreditation and that their scholastic future was potentially in limbo.
It’s something that’s impacting people nationwide, frustrating and taking them by surprise. FOX 54 reached out to the college’s campus president and director of administrations and did not receive a comment from either.
According to the Associated Press, the for-profit school’s company website says information about transcripts and recommendations about transfers will be available starting about Dec. 17. FOX 54 obtained a copy of a four page letter written on December 4, 2018 to the college’s chief executive officer Stuart Reed from the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET).
It states the council has acted to “withdraw, by suspension, the current grants of accreditation of all the institutions owned by Virginia College, LLC." due to the school’s inability to meet its financial obligations, unresolved issues with student progress, satisfaction, staff turnover and more.
Virginia College has until December 19th to appeal that decision. In the meanwhile, several colleges have reached out to FOX 54, hoping to help students impacted by this.
