'Crazy Rich Asians' fails to click with Chinese audiences

The Warner Bros.' breakout romantic comedy earned $173 million in the U.S. and was a box office hit in Singapore, where it is set. Like most comedies, John M. Chu's film hasn't been as much of a sensation elsewhere. It took months to secure a China release date, a delay some attributed to its portrayal of extremely wealthy Chinese Singaporeans at a time when China's ruling Communist Party is cracking down on corruption and displays of crass consumerism.