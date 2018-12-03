Passenger dies after crash in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A man is dead after he was involved in a crash in Augusta on Nov. 20.
According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowe, 47-year-old Arden Jackson, Jr. was the passenger of a 1984 C-10 truck that crashed on Travis Rd. near Kingsgate Dr. The truck left the roadway at around 6 p.m. and struck a pine tree. Jackson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.
Jackson was taken to Augusta University Hospital. He died Dec. 3 at 1:21 p.m.
