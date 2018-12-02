Suspicious death being investigated in Richmond County

Richmond County (WFXG) - A women was found dead in her apartment complex in Augusta on Sunday. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the death of Melinda Young, 36, who was found dead in Bradford Pointe Apartments on Sterling Ridge Dr.
The Coroner believes drugs may have played a role in Young’s death. However, due to some suspicious circumstances, Young was sent to the GBI for an autopsy.
