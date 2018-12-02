Single car accident claims the life of one person in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, SC (WFXG) - One man is dead after getting into a car accident in Beech Island, according to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton. The accident happened on the 1900 block of Storm Branch Road around 3 p.m.
According to the coroner’s report, 33-year-old Jonathan P. Monroig, of Puerto Rico, was attempting to pass another vehicle on a double yellow line when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. His car then burst into flames. Monroig died on the scene of multiple body trauma. He was the only person in the car.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is further investigating the accident. At this time, they do not know if Monroig was under the influence or if he was wearing a seatbelt.
