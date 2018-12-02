Grovetown Christmas festivities go on as planned, others in area cancelled or rescheduled

The weather did keep the crowd low for the 44th annual Christmas Parade, but some still came out for the event. Janet Wheatley with Grovetown Parks and Recreation said, “We’ve had a lot of people say they still enjoyed being able to come out and see it, even (if they were) watching it from their vehicles.” A few hours after the parade, the 3rd Annual Christmas Festival was held inside at the Liberty Park Community Center in Grovetown. Wheatley added, “We were able to move all of our vendors indoors and Santa... he’s normally inside anyway... and we were able to move our performances inside as well.”