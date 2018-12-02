Grovetown Christmas festivities go on as planned, others in area cancelled or rescheduled

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -The gloomy weather came at the worst time for holiday events, causing at least six cancellations in our area. Christmas parades and festivals in Barnwell, McDuffie County, Graniteville, New Ellenton, and Edgefield were cancelled earlier in the week, and as rain and wind continued to roll through the CSRA on Saturday morning, Augusta also cancelled their event. However, Grovetown continued on with their holiday festivities without having to cancel anything.
The weather did keep the crowd low for the 44th annual Christmas Parade, but some still came out for the event. Janet Wheatley with Grovetown Parks and Recreation said, “We’ve had a lot of people say they still enjoyed being able to come out and see it, even (if they were) watching it from their vehicles.” A few hours after the parade, the 3rd Annual Christmas Festival was held inside at the Liberty Park Community Center in Grovetown. Wheatley added, “We were able to move all of our vendors indoors and Santa... he’s normally inside anyway... and we were able to move our performances inside as well.”
This was good news to Ryan Smith, his wife and three kids, who just moved to the area six months ago. Smith said, “(The girls) were looking forward to it, so it was nice that they were able to have this indoors for us.” Smith added that it’s nice to live in a community that hosts events like this. "It’s an opportunity to meet new people, and other like minded individuals who believe in Christmas and just encompass the Christmas spirit.”
His girls got to see Santa Claus and tell him what they want for Christmas. After that, they wrote letters to him so he would not forget what they wished for. Smith’s oldest girl, Kensleigh, asked for a pet bird. She said she wants, “A green and a yellow bird that looks like an avocado.” She said she would name the bird Pablo, and that she was happy she got to tell Santa in person.
As for Smith, he’s happy he got to enjoy this time with his family at what he says is the perfect time. He added, “I appreciate it being before the football game (between Georgia and Alabama). Go dawgs!”
Some of the cancelled events from across the area were rescheduled. So far, the Edgefield event is rescheduled to December 6. Augusta said they will hold their event the next day, December 7. Finally, both Graniteville and New Ellenton will host their events on December 15.
