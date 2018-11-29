Road closures for Columbia County Christmas Parade

Drivers heading East on Washington Rd. towards Martinez, Augusta, Belair Rd., I-20, or I-520 will need to turn right onto Gibbs Rd., proceed to the intersection of Gibbs Rd. and Hereford Farm Rd., then continue straight onto Cox Rd. to the intersection with North Belair Rd. This will be the end of the detour for drivers heading to Belair Rd. and I-20. All other drivers will need to head straight thru the intersection with North Belair Rd. onto Owens Rd. and continue to its intersection with Washington Rd.