Road closures for Columbia County Christmas Parade

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The annual Columbia County Merchant’s Association Christmas Parade will be happening Dec. 2 and several roads will be closed along the parade route. We’ve gathered all the closures here so you will know what areas to avoid Sunday.
Starting at 10 a.m., Evans Towne Center Blvd. will be closed from Ronald Reagan Dr. to Evans to Locks Rd. This the staging area for the parade.
Starting at 1 p.m., the parade route will be closed. The route includes Washington Rd. from Ronald Reagan Dr. to North Belair Rd. and North Belair Rd. from Washington Rd. to Cox Rd.
During the parade, several roads will be closed where they intersect with the parade route. These include Evans To Locks Rd., Evans Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Rd., Lamkin Dr., Hereford Farm Rd., Towne Centre Dr., Marie St., Town Park Blvd., Town Park Ln., Ponder Place Dr., Village Square Dr., Walden Glen Dr., and SRP Dr. Additionally, all the entranced to the Home Depot shopping center, except the one at Evans to Locks Rd., will be closed.
Drivers heading East on Washington Rd. towards Martinez, Augusta, Belair Rd., I-20, or I-520 will need to turn right onto Gibbs Rd., proceed to the intersection of Gibbs Rd. and Hereford Farm Rd., then continue straight onto Cox Rd. to the intersection with North Belair Rd. This will be the end of the detour for drivers heading to Belair Rd. and I-20. All other drivers will need to head straight thru the intersection with North Belair Rd. onto Owens Rd. and continue to its intersection with Washington Rd.
Westbound drivers on Washington Rd. heading to travel to Appling or Lincolnton, will need to turn left onto Owens Road at its intersection with Washington Road, continue on Owens Road, straight thru the intersection of Owens Road/Cox Road @ North Belair Road onto Cox Road. Then continue straight on Cox Road, thru the intersection of Cox Road/Gibbs Road @ Hereford Farm Road onto Gibbs Road. Then follow Gibbs Road until it intersects with Washington Road. This is the end of the western detour route.
Westbound traffic on Washington Rd. traveling to Furys Ferry Rd. or South Carolina will continue West on Washington Rd. past the Owens Rd. intersection. Traffic will need to merge to the extreme right lane before reaching the intersection of North Belair Rd. and Washington Rd. Turn right onto North Belair Rd. and follow North Belair Rd. to its intersection with Furys Ferry Rd. This is the end of the western detour route.
Northbound traffic on North Belair Rd. heading to Evans local retail shopping, Appling, or Lincolnton will need to merge to the far left lane before reaching the intersection of North Belair Rd. and Cox Rd. and take a left onto Cox Rd., then follow the previously described detour route.
Northbound traffic on North Belair Rd. heading to Furys Ferry Rd., or South Carolina will need to merge to the far right lane before reaching the intersection of North Belair Rd. and Cox Rd. then take a right onto Owens Rd., continue East on Owens Rd. to the intersection of Owens Rd. at Washington Rd. and turn left onto Washington Rd. and follow the previously described detour route.
Southbound traffic on North Belair Rd. approaching the intersection with Washington Rd. will be forced to turn left at its intersection with Washington Rd. Traffic will need to head East on Washington Rd. to the intersection with Owens Rd. Traffic heading to North Belair Rd. will need to take a right onto Owens Rd. and continue West on Owens Rd. until reaching the intersection of North Belair Rd.
Do not attempt to use Hereford Farm Rd. or Towne Centre Dr. to avoid the parade route. These roads, as well as several local roads previously listed, will not have any outlet onto or across North Belair Rd. and Washington Rd. during the parade.
If you’re driving through Evans during these times, please seek alternate routes and observe the detours.
The Christmas Parade will be broadcast live on Bounce and will be streaming on our website, app, and Facebook page.
