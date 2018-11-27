Increased security at Augusta Regional Airport after bomb threat

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - There is increased security at Augusta Regional Airport after a bomb threat was made Tuesday morning.
According to a statement made by the Richmond County Marshal’s Office, the airport received an email from an unknown source early Tuesday morning. The email made threats about bombs placed at non-specific airports across the U.S. The marshal’s office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and local FBI have increased security measures at Augusta Regional to maintain safety.
FOX 54 will continue to follow this story and update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.