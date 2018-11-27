Early voting begins for GA runoff election begins

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Nov. 27 is the first day to cast your ballot ahead of the December 4th run-off. Advance voting will last only four days. Columbia County Board of Elections says the shorter period for early voting is due to a delay in the state certification. Voters are allowed to vote from 8 am until 5 p.m. each day at the Evans Complex Center in building G3. For midterm election in Columbia County voter turnout was 64 percent. However, the runoff turnout is usually 10 to 12 percent.
“If you voted in the November election you should be eligible to vote in the December runoff. However, if you were not eligible to vote in the November 6 general election you wouldn't be able because we haven't made any changes to our voter list as this is an extension of that election," explains Nancy Gay who is the Executive Director of Columbia County Board Of Elections.
Voters need to remember that Georgia requires voters to show a government-issued photo to vote. Election Day is Tuesday Dec. 4 and all 46 precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 pm.
