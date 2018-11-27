Burke County Sheriff’s Office hosts DUI/Sobriety Course for law enforcement officers

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Starting Monday, local and state law enforcement agencies will be at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for a DUI course.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says December is a month it sees DUI increase’s. Officers will be in the classroom part of the day and put their knowledge to the test outside.
They are learning how to properly perform sobriety tests and how to enforce the DUI law properly.The Coordinator says courses like this can help with the growing number of DUI fatalities in the state.
“We are way over 1000 fatalities for the year so far. We’ve only got 365 days of the year and we’ve more than triple that for the year I believe,” says State Field Sobriety Coordinator, Brad Owens.
For practice, the sheriff’s office has volunteers who drink a specific amount of alcohol for evaluation testing. Officers conduct several tests with them to learn what to look out for if they think someone is under the influence.
