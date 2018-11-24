Cyber expert warns holiday online shoppers to be cautious of scammers

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An estimated 164 Million people plan on shopping during the holiday weekend according to the National Retail Federation. 46% are expected to advantage of the online bargains on Cyber Monday.
It’s the season of giving and that’s why millions are shopping for those deals in person and online. But one thing you don’t want to give, your personal information.
“Be careful of any pop ups especially if you’re browsing a legitimate site,” says Brandon McCrillis.
McCrillis is the CEO of Rendition Infosec, a digital forensics firm in the area. He says scammers will be looking to have a field day with your information on Cyber Monday if you’re not careful. He says that starts with being aware.
“Just make sure if you’re getting that really good deal, if it’s too good to be true, make sure you’re doing it through a secure website,” he says.
If you’re weary of being compromised online, McCrillis says use private tabs which doesn’t save information and install ad blockers. But a tip he says that can help you in the long run is to use a credit card when making those purchases instead of a debit card.
“With the security alerts if they think it’s someone shady or a shady vendor the credit cards have a lot more information on scammers and shady businesses practices then you the consumer at that point of time.”
With around 75 million people expected to shop on Monday, knowing what to look out for besides the 50% off signs can be the best savings in the end.
Another helpful tip, make sure you’re connected to a secure network that you trust when making those purchases. It can be the difference between an easy checkout to days and weeks of trying to get your money back
McCrillis says if you’re ordering from your phone, make sure the apps are all up to date.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.