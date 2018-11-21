Augusta On Ice opens Wednesday

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - Augusta On Ice will celebrate it’s opening day on Wednesday, Nov. 21, at Evans Towne Center Park, and will remain open every day until January 6. This is the second year the outdoor ice skating rink has opened in our area, and the founders are excited to have signed a three year contract with Columbia County to bring it to Evans Towne Center for the next three years, as a partnership with Christmas in Columbia County.
The rink’s location moved to Evans just two weeks ago, after the founders couldn’t find a surface level enough to place the rink in downtown Augusta. They were excited that Columbia County worked with them so they could bring the fun to our community. Rachael Enfinger, Events Manager with Columbia County, said, “We couldn’t work things out last year, and they had it down at the Augusta Common. This year, to get that phone call and find out we were going to be lucky enough to put it at the park, I immediately said we would love to have it and then started putting in the phone calls to make it happen.” One of the founders of Augusta on Ice, Chris Boerner, said, “For me, it really has nothing to do with the ice skating. I’m not an ice skater, I mean I like to get out there. What it’s about more than anything, is just really connecting with people, and spending time with the people you care about.”
The rink will open at 4 p.m. For all hours of operation and prices, you can visit their website. Christmas in Columbia County will be from December 1 until January 1.
