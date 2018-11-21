Augusta On Ice opens Wednesday

The rink’s location moved to Evans just two weeks ago, after the founders couldn’t find a surface level enough to place the rink in downtown Augusta. They were excited that Columbia County worked with them so they could bring the fun to our community. Rachael Enfinger, Events Manager with Columbia County, said, “We couldn’t work things out last year, and they had it down at the Augusta Common. This year, to get that phone call and find out we were going to be lucky enough to put it at the park, I immediately said we would love to have it and then started putting in the phone calls to make it happen.” One of the founders of Augusta on Ice, Chris Boerner, said, “For me, it really has nothing to do with the ice skating. I’m not an ice skater, I mean I like to get out there. What it’s about more than anything, is just really connecting with people, and spending time with the people you care about.”