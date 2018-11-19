Police: Man stole $6,500 worth of “Christmas presents” from Walmart

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - Police say a Paragould man walked into Walmart to pick up some Christmas presents.
He walked out with a felony charge of theft.
Investigators say Josiah Bailey, 20, went to the Walmart store Sunday, selected a backpack, and tore the tags off it.
“Bailey then proceeded to walk through the store stuffing additional merchandise into the bag as well as concealing it on his person,” the probable cause affidavit stated.
Store staff said they watched him collect the items, then exit the store without paying for any of the merchandise.
According to court documents, he walked out with just under $6,500 worth of goods.
During an interview with police, Bailey reportedly said he “stole the items for Christmas presents.”
After reviewing the affidavit, Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to charge Bailey with theft of property less than $25,000 but greater than $5,000.
Stidham set Bailey’s bond at $50,000. As a condition of his bond, the judge also ordered Bailey to stay out of any and all Walmart stores.
