Tradition continues as James Brown family gives away Thanksgiving turkeys

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A family and community tradition continues as many stand in line for the annual James Brown turkey giveaway Monday morning. For decades the James Brown foundation has given away hundreds of turkeys to families in the Augusta area. This year tons of people registered to receive their free turkey. The Brown family and sponsors say every year is another success.
“People line up very early for this event, even though they registered they line up very early. So we make sure we bring entertainment keep them going... keep James Brown and his legacy going,” says Lisa Rouse who is the Marketing Coordinator with Amerigroup.
"One of the first questions I was asked after he passed away are we going to continue the turkey giveaway and that’s when I realized this was a true need. This is not an event this is not a happening event. It is a happening event only because we’re here to help those who need the help,” explains Deanna Brown who is James Brown’s daughter.
Deanna believes that every family deserves and warm meal and turkey on Thanksgiving and now around a hundred will this year in Augusta.
